Development of Guidance for the Field Protection Clusters and Areas of Responsibility on Preparedness for Protection in the Context of Climate Change and Disasters - Report on Regional Consultations

1. BACKGROUND

Preventing and preparing for internal displacement during armed conflict is notoriously difficult. In comparison, the predictable, cyclical, or slow-onset nature or geographic location of many hazards, such as hurricane or cyclone season, volcanic eruptions, or droughts, means that much can be done to reduce the risk of disaster displacement and associated protection risks before a disaster occurs through disaster risk reduction (DRR), preparedness, anticipatory action approaches, climate change adaptation and development measures that address the underlying causes of displacement and tackle underlying vulnerability. Even in situations where climate change may result in increasingly unpredictable and extreme events, building response capacity and resilience may significantly mitigate impacts.

The Global Protection Cluster (GPC) is committed to ensure that field Protection Clusters, Areas of Responsibility (AoRs) and partners are prioritizing protection concerns to avoid protection gaps that would negatively affect vulnerable communities through ensuring appropriate preparedness measures. This is further outlined in the GPC’s Strategic Framework 2020-2024 in which the GPC commits to meet the challenges to make protection actions contextually appropriate and complementary. This includes the importance of joint analysis to achieve effective and appropriate protection outcomes especially in mixed climate response and situations affected by violence.

To take forward these commitments, the GPC recruited a consultant (for a 4-month period) to facilitate targeted consultations on preparedness in the context of climate change and disasters with field Protection Clusters and AoRs in Asia, Africa, the Americas and the Middle East as well as with relevant stakeholders with expertise in climate change and disaster risk reduction. Following this, it is intended that draft guidance on preparedness for protection will be developed and shared for field protection clusters and partners.

This short report is a summary of the consultations that took place in July and early August 2021 and highlights the key issues that arose and the implications for the development of the Guidance.