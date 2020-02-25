Development efforts in the African continent call for transformative actions

Regional conference brings UN and partners to catapult achievement of aspirations

25 February 2020, Victoria Falls [Zimbabwe] - It is time to accelerate concerted actions on sustainable food and agriculture systems transformation to address the persistent and intertwined challenges of food insecurity, malnutrition and extreme poverty in Africa.

This was one of the key messages stemming from the side-event on Food Security-Nutrition-Poverty nexus organized by the Food and Agriculture of the United Nations (FAO), African Union Commission (AUC), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD).

Held on the margins of the Sixth Session of the African Regional Forum for Sustainable Development (ARFSD 2020), the event brought together key development partners in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, on 25 February 2020, to hone in on critical development issues. The event reviewed progress and made recommendations for accelerating actions in implementing the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and deliver the goals of eradicating hunger and malnutrition as well as poverty, which are consistent with the aspirations of the African Union Agenda 2063.

Continental scenario

In his keynote address, Abebe Haile-Gabriel, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa stressed the imperatives for embarking on a transformational change to address the structural challenges of less than optimal productivity performance, the broken value-chains and the extreme vulnerabilities of agriculture production and livelihood systems in Africa.

Abebe Haile-Gabriel also highlighted the need for Africa to seize opportunities such as the growing food markets, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the rapidly urbanizing population with a growing middle-class, advancements in knowledge, technology and digitalization that can transform how agriculture value chains are organized and offer various employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“These opportunities call for an inclusive business model and deliberate efforts on the part of stakeholders and partners. Multisectoral engagement and coordination for strategic investment in the agriculture and agribusiness sector that puts public-private sector engagement at the forefront are essential,” he added.

Alessandra Casazza, Senior Officer in the UNDP Regional Centre for Africa, said that future actions should focus on harnessing the demographic dividend where youth can be the drivers of transforming Africa’s economic and social development. Robson Mutandi, Sub regional Director of IFAD in Southern Africa, added, “The empowerment of African women will play a pivotal role in solidifying all efforts exerted towards meeting the SDGs and the Agenda 2063 aspirations of the African Union.”

The panel also involved government representatives from Niger and Burkina Faso, who shared their country experiences and challenges in implementing and monitoring the progress of different development activities. Participants, drawn from the private sector, youth groups, civil societies, and governments, also reflected on mechanisms and tools to attaining food and nutrition security and poverty reduction in Africa.

Accelerating collaborative actions

Key recommendations of the dialogue included the need for urgent actions by governments and other development actors to accelerate food and agriculture systems transformation driven by innovation and digitalization, harnessing of the demographic dividend, enhanced involvement of the private sector, and alternative financing to complement any public investments.

The event also highlighted the importance of inclusive economic transformation leveraging on new technologies, fostering actions on climate change, and ensuring peace and security and good governance as opportunities to accelerating progress towards SDGs and the Agenda 2063 aspirations.

The discussion focused on addressing the complex issue of the Food Security-Nutrition-Poverty nexus, which would require designing a transformative, multisectoral approach extending far beyond just measures to improve food security, nutrition, and incomes on their own.

The outcomes of the side-event fed into the key messages that came out of the panel discussion held in the plenary session of the ARFSD6 subtheme ‘People.’ FAO, represented by Abebe Haile-Gabriel noted that improving food and agriculture systems transformation along the entire value chain and promoting nutritious and healthy diets was crucial to ending hunger and malnutrition in Africa.

Abebe Haile-Gabriel also emphasized the importance of a people-centered approach to agriculture that brings value to the smallholder farmers, producers, and youth and women. Calling out for increased investment in agriculture, he stressed on the role of identifying alternative financing options to support sustainable development implementation. Inclusive policies that create an enabling environment for a thriving private sector, governments should implement well-designed and robust social protection mechanisms that build household resilience. Additionally, he stressed on the FAO’s Hand-in-Hand initiative as an innovative mechanism that would facilitate delivery of results through adopting inclusive and accelerated collaborative actions, led by countries.

The panel involved high-level officials from the UN, African Union, Government of Zimbabwe and Civil Society, reviewed progress, challenges, and opportunities of implementing the SD Goals focusing on Poverty, Hunger, Health, Education and Gender quality and climate change.