Development Approaches to Migration and Displacement 2016-2018: Key Achievements, Experiences and Lessons Learned

1 BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT

There are currently more than 258 million international migrants globally. Female migrants constitute about 48 percent of this number, although women are the majority of international migrants in Europe (52.4 percent) and North America (51.2 percent). According to UNDESA (2017), between 2000 and 2015, migration contributed 42 percent of the population growth in North America and 31 percent in Oceania. During the same period in Europe, the size of the population would have declined had it not been for migration.

Despite this, more than a third of all international migrants have moved from one developing country to another. In 2017, Asia hosted the largest number of international migrants (80 million). More international migrants from the South reside in the South than in the North.

In addition to this, today more than 70 million people are forcibly displaced. Amongst these displaced people are about 41 million internally displaced people, and more than 25 million refugees who have been forced to move. While the sheer numbers have grown, so too has the average duration of displacement, which is now 17 years. Displacement is also a phenomenon overwhelmingly affecting developing countries, with 10 countries hosting the most refugees globally.

Between 2008 and 2014 a yearly average of 22.5 million people were displaced by weather- and climate-related natural hazards, both within and across national borders. Risks from climate change, environmental degradation and disasters are emerging as among the top drivers of displacement in the world today with 203.4 million people displaced by disasters in the past eight years alone. The upward trend shows no sign of abating as projections dictate that climate change alone could uproot over 143 million people by 2050. This may accelerate global urbanization even further asthe displaced flee within, to and between cities, increasing the need to respond in urban settings.

According to the ODI-UNDP Report (2017), internal displacement associated with sudden-onset climate hazards is more common where vulnerability is high and capacity to cope in-situ is difficult (See Table 1). There are exceptions, though,such as China and the United States, where climate-related hazards can lead to large displacements – in part because of early warning and evacuation mechanisms.

In light of the above, migration and displacement have become important topics of our time. While displacement can be prevented, migration is a normal phenomenon since time immemorial.We need to ensure that people move not out of necessity but choice, and enable safe, regularl and orderly migration. UNDP providessupport in response to increasing requestsfrom countries across all regions to develop tailored programmatic responses on migration and displacement.This means programming to address the distinct human development needs of migrants, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and their host communities.