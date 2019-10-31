Developing Case Studies On Data Responsibility In Humanitarian Action

As a part of its initiative on Partnering with Civil Society in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the World Economic Forum (the Forum) together with the OCHA Centre for Humanitarian Data (the Centre) will support the development of case studies on the risks, harms, and benefits associated with data management in different humanitarian contexts. These case studies will document current strategies for humanitarian data management, pathways for potential harm, and guidance on making responsible decisions with data. Emphasis will be placed on ‘group data’ as opposed to personal data, as evidence is particularly lacking on the opportunities and challenges related to the management of group data for vulnerable populations.

In the initial phase of the collaboration, the Forum will recruit a researcher to develop three case studies through a six-month consultancy. The ‘Research Consultant, Group Data and Human Rights’ will be managed by the Centre and will lead on the design of an overall framework for case studies on responsible data management, conduct a series of interviews and field-based research with collaborating organisations, and deliver three case studies for publication and dissemination in different fora. The Terms of Reference for this assignment are available here and application materials are due on November 29, 2019 at 5pm Geneva time.

Read more on OCHA Centre for Humanitarian Data