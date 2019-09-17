Desert Locust six-month forecast (October 2019 - March 2020) - FAO Desert Locust Information Service (DLIS) - issued 17 September 2019

Long-term Desert Locust forecasts are derived from the current Desert Locust situation, breeding estimates, environmental conditions, and seasonal rainfall predictions, which is supplemented by forecasting experience. The primary constraint is the inability to predict rainfall very far in advance. FAO’s Desert Locust Information Service (DLIS) makes use of seasonal rainfall predictions that estimate precipitation anomalies six months in advance. The predictions are derived from six models and indicate if rainfall will be below, above or about equal to the long-term average. They are updated every month but predictions can vary tremendously from one month to another and models can be in disagreement, which makes interpretation difficult and sometimes unreliable.

Summary

There is a moderate risk that summer-bred swarms could form along the Indo-Paksitan border and migrate in about November to spring areas in southeast Iran and southwest Pakistan where predicted rains could allow adults to survive until temperatures warm up for breeding in the spring. Three generations of winter breeding are possible this year along the Red Sea coast but may be limited by poor rainfall. In any case, locust numbers will increase in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Eritrea where groups, bands and swarms may form. There is a low risk that adult groups and perhaps a few small swarms could move from Yemen and northern Somalia southwards in the Horn of Africa.