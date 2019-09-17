17 Sep 2019

Desert Locust six-month forecast (October 2019 - March 2020) - FAO Desert Locust Information Service (DLIS) - issued 17 September 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 17 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (972.7 KB)

Long-term Desert Locust forecasts are derived from the current Desert Locust situation, breeding estimates, environmental conditions, and seasonal rainfall predictions, which is supplemented by forecasting experience. The primary constraint is the inability to predict rainfall very far in advance. FAO’s Desert Locust Information Service (DLIS) makes use of seasonal rainfall predictions that estimate precipitation anomalies six months in advance. The predictions are derived from six models and indicate if rainfall will be below, above or about equal to the long-term average. They are updated every month but predictions can vary tremendously from one month to another and models can be in disagreement, which makes interpretation difficult and sometimes unreliable.

Summary

There is a moderate risk that summer-bred swarms could form along the Indo-Paksitan border and migrate in about November to spring areas in southeast Iran and southwest Pakistan where predicted rains could allow adults to survive until temperatures warm up for breeding in the spring. Three generations of winter breeding are possible this year along the Red Sea coast but may be limited by poor rainfall. In any case, locust numbers will increase in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Eritrea where groups, bands and swarms may form. There is a low risk that adult groups and perhaps a few small swarms could move from Yemen and northern Somalia southwards in the Horn of Africa.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.