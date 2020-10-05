Desert Locust Bulletin 504 (5 October 2020)

Swarm breeding in northeast Africa and Yemen

Even though ground and aerial control operations continued during September against swarms in the Horn of Africa and Yemen, the situation remains worrisome. Substantial hatching and hopper band formation caused numerous immature swarms to form in northeast Ethiopia. Hopper bands and swarms continued to form in Yemen, and some swarms started to move to the southern coast. An increasing number of swarms were reported in northern Somalia. As prevailing winds coming from the north become established over the Horn of Africa, there will be an increased threat of swarm migration from Yemen, northeast Ethiopia and northern Somalia south to eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia in October that could extend to northern Kenya in November. Other swarms were present in Eritrea, some of which moved to eastern Sudan and laid eggs. Additional swarms could arrive from Ethiopia. Winter breeding by swarms started several months earlier than normal along the Red Sea coast, which could allow an extra generation of breeding this season and cause substantial increases in locusts. Hopper bands formed on the coast in Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and groups in Eritrea. In southwest Asia, the upsurge ended, and only small residual infestations remained in Pakistan. In West Africa, small-scale breeding occurred in the northern Sahel, but locust numbers remained very low. Although locusts may concentrate and breed in northwest Mauritania in the coming months, no significant developments are expected.