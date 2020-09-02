Desert Locust Bulletin 503 (2 September 2020)

Summer breeding in Ethiopia and Indo-Pakistan

Ground and aerial control operations continued against spring-bred swarms that persisted in the Horn of Africa during August. Summer breeding started in northern Ethiopia where an increasing number of hopper bands formed. Other swarms remained immature in eastern Ethiopia and northern Somalia that could spread south, if they do not mature, towards Kenya when the prevailing winds change in October. This could be supplemented by a few swarms from Yemen where control operations were undertaken in the interior against numerous hopper bands and swarms. Several mature swarms invaded Eritrea and southwest Saudi Arabia from Ethiopia and Yemen, respectively, where breeding and hopper band formation is likely. A few swarms moved from northwest Kenya to adjacent areas of Uganda and South Sudan. In southern Oman, adult groups and a swarm formed from local breeding on the coast. Locust infestations are expected to increase substantially in Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen and, to a lesser extent, on the Red Sea coast in Sudan and Saudi Arabia. In southwest Asia, extensive hatching and hopper band formation occurred in India and, on a smaller scale, in southeast Pakistan. Intensive control operations significantly reduced the infestations that will limit a second generation of breeding in September. The situation remained calm in the northern Sahel from Mauritania to western Eritrea where good rains fell much further north than usual but only small scale breeding is expected because current locust numbers are very low.