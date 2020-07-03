Desert Locust Bulletin 501 (3 July 2020)

Spring-bred swanns shifting to summer breeding areas

The unprecedented Desert Locust threat to food security and livelihoods persists in the Horn of Africa and is increasing in southwest Asia. Second-generation spring swarms formed in northwest Kenya. eastern Ethiopia. and parts of Somalia. while breeding commenced in the Ethiopian Highlands. Most swarms in northwest Kenya will migrate northwards and cross South Sudan to Sudan while other swarms will migrate to Ethiopia. A few swarms could transit northeast Uganda. Swarms that concentrate in northern Somalia are likely to move east to the Indo-Pakistan summer breeding areas. While the northward migration from Kenya is imminent. the later it starts. the more likely swarms will find good breeding conditions once they arrive in Sudan and this will reduce the risk of further migration to West Africa. More breeding is expected in Yemen and some swarms could migrate to northern Somalia and northeast Ethiopia. In southwest Asia. many of the spring-bred swarms migrated to the Indo-Pakistan border before the monsoon rains so some swarms continued east to northern states and a few groups reached Nepal. These swarms will return to Rajasthan with the start of the monsoon in early July to join other swarms still arriving from Iran and Pakistan. which is expected to be supplemented by swarms from the Horn of Africa in about mid-July. Substantial hatching and band formation will occur along the Indo-Pakistan border that will cause the first-generation summer swarms to form in mid-August.