Desert Locust Bulletin 500 (4 June 2020)

Spring-bred swarms will spread to summer breeding areas

The unprecedented Desert Locust threat to food security and livelihoods continues in the Horn of Africa and is likely to spread to southwest Asia and perhaps West Africa. Early migration of spring-bred swarms from southwest Pakistan to Rajasthan, India occurred in May before the monsoon and some swarms continued to northern states for the fi rst time since 1962. The swarms will oscillate east and westwards before returning to lay eggs with the onset of the monsoon in Rajasthan where successive waves of swarms will arrive from southern Iran in June and the Horn of Africa in July. Second-generation breeding is underway in northwest Kenya and numerous hopper bands have formed that will give rise to immature swarms from the second week of June until at least mid-July. A similar situation is underway in Somalia and Ethiopia. Most of the new swarms will migrate northwards from Kenya to Ethiopia and traverse South Sudan to Sudan after mid-June while other swarms will move to northern Ethiopia. Swarms that reach northeast Somalia are likely to migrate across the northern Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pakistan border area. Breeding is in progress in Yemen where swarms are likely to form, some of which could migrate to northern Somalia and northeast Ethiopia. Although summer rains have commenced in the south of Sudan, there is a risk that some swarms from Kenya and Ethiopia that arrive in Sudan could continue to eastern Chad and move further west.