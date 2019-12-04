Desert Locust Bulletin 494 (4 December 2019)

Situation deteriorates as swarms increase

The current situation is extremely serious in the Eastern and Central regions. Despite intensive control operations, hopper bands and swarms continued to form along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border where an unprecedented third generation of breeding started. Some swarms began their seasonal migration westwards with a few swarms crossing the Arabian Sea to northern Oman while groups appeared in southeast Iran. Swarm migration is likely to continue during December to southwest Pakistan, southern Iran and northern Oman, and decline thereafter. Countries should remain alert and be prepared. Subsequent breeding could be delayed in some areas by winter temperatures. In the Horn of Africa, swarms formed in Ethiopia and moved northwards, reaching the Red Sea coast of Eritrea where breeding was underway and at least one swarm crossed the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia. Other swarms in Ethiopia moved east towards the Ogaden, supplemented by additional swarms from adjacent areas of northern Somalia where hopper bands formed. More swarms are expected to form and move to Djibouti, the Ogaden, southern Somalia and perhaps northeast Kenya. A few swarms formed on the Red Sea coast in Yemen and moved north to Saudi Arabia. Groups and a swarm formed in the summer breeding areas of Sudan and adult groups appeared on the Sudanese Red Sea coast. Winter breeding along both sides of the Red Sea will cause locust numbers to increase further and hopper bands could form in some places. The situation remained calm in the Western Region where small-scale breeding occurred in parts of the northern Sahel.