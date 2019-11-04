04 Nov 2019

Desert Locust Bulletin 493 (4 November 2019)

Published on 04 Nov 2019
WESTERN REGION: CALM SITUATION.

Small-scale breeding occurred in Mauritania and Niger (29 ha), extending to southern Algeria (15 ha). Groups formed in Niger. Isolated adults were present in Morocco and Libya.

FORECAST.

A few small groups may form in summer breeding areas of Mauritania and Niger as vegetation dries out. Small-scale breeding will cause locust numbers to increase in northwest Mauritania. Local breeding may occur in Algeria.

CENTRAL REGION: THREAT SITUATION.

Swarms formed in Ethiopia (4 064 ha treated) and moved to east to lay eggs that hatched near northern Somalia where mature swarms were seen. A few groups formed from summer breeding in Sudan (3 025 ha treated). Breeding continued on the Red Sea coast in Yemen (32 ha treated) and Saudi Arabia (1 805 ha treated). Isolated adults were present in northern Oman.

FORECAST.

Breeding will continue on the Red Sea coast of Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Eritrea, and extend to Sudan. Small swarms may arrive in Eritrea and northern Somalia from Ethiopia and continue to southern Ethiopia and northeast Kenya. Breeding will cause hopper bands to form in some areas. A few small swarms could arrive in northeast Oman from Indo-Pakistan breeding areas during the first week of November.

EASTERN REGION: THREAT SITUATION.

Control operations continued in India (82 944 ha) and Pakistan (22 650 ha) against second generation groups, bands and swarms. Isolated adults persisted in southern Iran.

FORECAST.

As vegetation dries, adult groups and small swarms will form along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border and migrate to southwest Pakistan and southeast Iran where they are likely to remain and slowly mature in areas of recent rainfall.

