Desert Locust Bulletin 491 (3 September 2019)

General situation during August 2019

Forecast until mid-October 2019

WESTERN REGION: CALM SITUATION.

SITUATION. Small-scale breeding occurred in northern Mali, Chad and probably Niger. Hoppers and adults were treated (70 ha) in southwest Libya. Isolated adults were present in central and southern Algeria. FORECAST. Small-scale breeding will continue in Mali, Niger and Chad and, to a lesser extent, in Mauritania, causing locust numbers to increase slightly. Small-scale breeding may occur in southwest Libya.

CENTRAL REGION: THREAT SITUATION.

SITUATION. Swarms spread in Yemen to the coast and matured; 110 ha treated. Several swarms moved through Djibouti to Ethiopia where breeding was underway (11 ha treated). Immature groups formed on the northwest coast of Somalia. Immature adult groups were treated (3 900 ha) in southwest Saudi Arabia and groups bred on the southern Red Sea coast. Isolated adults prevailed in northern Oman. Scattered mature adults increased in Sudan and adult groups were treated (200 ha). Adults and a few groups were copulating on the Red Sea coast in Eritrea.

FORECAST. More swarms will form in Yemen and coastal breeding will cause a substantial increase in locust numbers, supplemented by breeding in Saudi Arabia. Hopper groups and bands could form in Ethiopia and on the Red Sea coast in Eritrea. Smaller-scale breeding will occur in Sudan and western Eritrea.

EASTERN REGION: THREAT SITUATION.

SITUATION. Control operations increased in India (65 089 ha) and Pakistan (16 445 ha) due to laying swarms and widespread hatching, causing numerous hopper groups. Isolated adults persisted in southern Iran.

FORECAST. Another generation of breeding is expected in Pakistan while breeding will continue in India, causing locust numbers to increase further with the possibility of swarm formation from late September onwards.