Desert Locust Bulletin 490 (2 August 2019)

General situation during July 2019

Forecast until mid-September 2019

WESTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. Small-scale breeding continued in Algeria (115 ha treated) and started in northern Niger. Hopper and adult groups formed in southwest Libya. Scattered adults appeared in southeast Mauritania.

FORECAST. Small-scale breeding will occur in Mauritania, Mali, Niger and Chad, causing locust numbers to increase slightly.

CENTRAL REGION: THREAT

SITUATION. Control operations (1 300 ha) declined in Saudi Arabia. Hopper bands and swarms formed in Yemen and 4 600 ha were treated. A few swarms moved to northeast Somalia and Oman. Breeding occurred in Ethiopia and bands formed in northwest Somalia. Adult groups were treated (1 180 ha) in Sudan.

FORECAST. More swarms will form in Yemen and another generation of breeding will cause a further increase in locust numbers that could affect southwest Saudi Arabia. Hopper bands could form in Ethiopia while smaller-scale breeding will occur in Sudan and western Eritrea.

EASTERN REGION: THREAT

SITUATION. Control operations increased in India (26 764 ha) and continued in Pakistan (7 666 ha) against swarms and hopper bands but was declining in Iran (31 307 ha) against spring-bred populations. There were reports of breeding in southern Afghanistan.

FORECAST. Locust infestations will increase from widespread hatching and band formation in Rajasthan, India and a second generation of breeding in Pakistan.