04 Jul 2019

Desert Locust Bulletin 489 (4 July 2019)

General situation during June 2019
Forecast until mid-August 2019

WESTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. Small-scale breeding occurred in Algeria (399 ha treated). There were unconfirmed reports of adults in northeast Niger.
FORECAST. Small-scale breeding will occur in Mali, Niger and Chad followed by Mauritania, causing locust numbers to increase slightly.

CENTRAL REGION: THREAT

SITUATION. Control operations continued in Saudi Arabia (39 270 ha) against declining spring-bred populations. Numerous swarms were in the Yemen highlands and some moved to northern Somalia and Ethiopia. Adult groups persisted in northern Sudan (3 700 ha treated). Hopper bands and adult groups were treated in Egypt (604 ha).
FORECAST. Breeding will continue in Yemen, giving rise to hopper bands. Breeding will start in the interior of Sudan and western Eritrea and may also occur in Ethiopia and along the coast of northern Somalia. A few small swarms may arrive in these areas from the spring breeding areas.

EASTERN REGION: THREAT

SITUATION. Control operations continued in southern Iran (247 270 ha) and Pakistan (8 684 ha) against declining infestations of spring-bred hopper and adult groups. Swarms arrived and laid eggs in India, and control was undertaken (3 991 ha).
FORECAST. Remaining spring-bred adult groups and perhaps small swarms will move to the Indo-Pakistan border for summer breeding, giving rise to hopper groups and bands.

