Desert Locust Bulletin 477 (June 2018)

WESTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. Small-scale breeding continued in central Algeria and 581 ha were treated. FORECAST. Small-scale breeding will commence in areas that receive seasonal rains in the northern Sahel of Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Chad and southern Algeria with low numbers of hoppers appearing. No significant developments are likely.

CENTRAL REGION: CALM

SITUATION. No locusts were reported. FORECAST. Breeding may occur in parts of southern Yemen and Oman, the Empty Quarter in eastern Saudi Arabia, northern Somalia and eastern Ethiopia where heavy rains fell from cyclones Sagar and Mekunu. Small-scale breeding will commence in areas of seasonal rains in the interior of Sudan and western Eritrea with low numbers of hoppers appearing. No significant developments are likely.

EASTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. Isolated adults were reported at one place in the summer breeding areas in Cholistan, Pakistan. FORECAST. Small-scale breeding will occur in areas that receive the seasonal monsoon rains along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border with low numbers of hoppers appearing. No significant developments are likely.

The Desert Locust situation continued to remain calm during June

Local breeding continued on a small scale in central Algeria where ground teams treated 581 ha of solitarious hoppers and adults near irrigated farms in June. In southwest Asia, isolated adults appeared in the summer breeding areas near the Indian border in Cholistan, Pakistan. No locusts were reported in other countries. During the forecast period, small-scale breeding will commence in the summer breeding areas of the northern Sahel between Mauritania and western Eritrea, initially in those places that have already received rainfall. As a result of very poor breeding during the past spring and winter, current locust numbers are extremely low throughout the recession area. A significant increase in locust populations will not occur unless there a several months of good rains and at least two generations of breeding. Nevertheless, regular surveys should be undertaken in all areas in order to detect the first signs of breeding and monitor progress. In the Central Region, there remains a possibility of breeding in areas that received unusually heavy rains from cyclones Sagar and Mekunu in May, primarily in southern and eastern Yemen, southern Oman, eastern Saudi Arabia, northwest Somalia and eastern Ethiopia. Regular monitoring during the next few months is recommended.