03 Jul 2018

Desert Locust Bulletin 477 (June 2018)

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 03 Jul 2018
preview
Download PDF (441.66 KB)

WESTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. Small-scale breeding continued in central Algeria and 581 ha were treated. FORECAST. Small-scale breeding will commence in areas that receive seasonal rains in the northern Sahel of Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Chad and southern Algeria with low numbers of hoppers appearing. No significant developments are likely.

CENTRAL REGION: CALM

SITUATION. No locusts were reported. FORECAST. Breeding may occur in parts of southern Yemen and Oman, the Empty Quarter in eastern Saudi Arabia, northern Somalia and eastern Ethiopia where heavy rains fell from cyclones Sagar and Mekunu. Small-scale breeding will commence in areas of seasonal rains in the interior of Sudan and western Eritrea with low numbers of hoppers appearing. No significant developments are likely.

EASTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. Isolated adults were reported at one place in the summer breeding areas in Cholistan, Pakistan. FORECAST. Small-scale breeding will occur in areas that receive the seasonal monsoon rains along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border with low numbers of hoppers appearing. No significant developments are likely.

The Desert Locust situation continued to remain calm during June

Local breeding continued on a small scale in central Algeria where ground teams treated 581 ha of solitarious hoppers and adults near irrigated farms in June. In southwest Asia, isolated adults appeared in the summer breeding areas near the Indian border in Cholistan, Pakistan. No locusts were reported in other countries. During the forecast period, small-scale breeding will commence in the summer breeding areas of the northern Sahel between Mauritania and western Eritrea, initially in those places that have already received rainfall. As a result of very poor breeding during the past spring and winter, current locust numbers are extremely low throughout the recession area. A significant increase in locust populations will not occur unless there a several months of good rains and at least two generations of breeding. Nevertheless, regular surveys should be undertaken in all areas in order to detect the first signs of breeding and monitor progress. In the Central Region, there remains a possibility of breeding in areas that received unusually heavy rains from cyclones Sagar and Mekunu in May, primarily in southern and eastern Yemen, southern Oman, eastern Saudi Arabia, northwest Somalia and eastern Ethiopia. Regular monitoring during the next few months is recommended.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.