Desert Locust Bulletin 476 (May 2018)

WESTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. Small-scale breeding occurred in central Algeria. FORECAST. Small-scale breeding should commence about mid-July with the onset of seasonal rains in the northern Sahel of Mauritania, Mali and Niger. No significant developments are likely.

CENTRAL REGION: CALM

SITUATION. A few scattered adults were reported at one place on the southern coast of Yemen. FORECAST. Breeding may occur in parts of southern Yemen and Oman, the Empty Quarter, northern Somalia and eastern Ethiopia where heavy rains fell from cyclones Sagar and Mekunu. Small-scale breeding will commence with the onset of seasonal rains in the interior of Sudan. No significant developments are likely.

EASTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. Isolated adults were reported at one place on the southeast coast of Iran. FORECAST. Low numbers of adults are likely to appear along the Indo-Pakistan border where small-scale breeding will commence with the onset of the monsoon rains in about mid-July. No significant developments are likely.

The Desert Locust situation continued to remain calm during May

No locusts were reported during May except for local breeding in central Algeria and a few scattered adults on the southern coast of Yemen and Iran. Two unusually powerful tropical cyclones formed in the southern Arabian Sea during the second half of the month. Sagar was the strongest cyclone to ever make landfall in northwest Somalia after traversing the entire Gulf of Aden, bringing heavy rains and floods to Socotra, the southern coast of Yemen, Djibouti, coastal and plateau areas of northern Somalia and parts of eastern Ethiopia. Mekunu was the most intense cyclone on record to make landfall on the Arabian Peninsula, bringing three years of rain to Salalah, Oman and heavy showers fell in interior and adjacent areas of eastern Yemen and the Empty Quarter of Saudi Arabia. As a result, regular monitoring will be required in all areas that received good rains to detect any breeding that could occur in the next three months or more. Elsewhere, the scale of locust movement from spring to summer breeding areas this year will be extremely limited because very little breeding occurred during the past winter and spring. Consequently, only low numbers of adults are likely to appear in the northern Sahel between Mauritania and western Eritrea and along the Indo-Pakistan border. Small-scale breeding will commence with the onset of the seasonal rains from about mid-July onwards.