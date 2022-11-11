Deputy Secretary-General's remarks at reception ahead of the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) Conference [as delivered]

Excellencies,

Let me begin by commending UKs dedication to ending, once and for all, the horrifying scourge of sexual violence in conflict.

Tragically, sexual violence persists as a horrifying tactic of war, torture, terror and political repression.

Gender-based inequality is an invisible driver of this violence, which disproportionally affects women and girls. Survivors grapple not only with the physical effects of this violence -- but also the invisible scars of psychological trauma, stigma and enduring poverty.

For children born of conflict-related rape, the profound and enduring consequences and stigma can last a lifetime, reverberating across generations, and eating away at social cohesion.

In short, sexual violence shatters lives, shreds communal ties, and jeopardizes prospects for peace and development.

Excellencies, The time is now to intensify and accelerate our collective efforts to end this scourge. Working together, we must build on the progress of the past decade by bringing to bear all of the diplomatic, policy and programmatic tools at our disposal.

Since 2008, the Security Council has built a robust normative framework through successive resolutions.

Groundbreaking resolution 1820 underscored sexual violence as a threat to international peace and security.

In 2009, resolution 1888 equipped the United Nations with new infrastructure and tools. This included the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, and women’s protection advisers, giving this issue the leadership and coherence it desperately needed.

With resolution 2467, for the first time, the Council outlined a survivor-centred approach to inform all response and prevention measures.

And now, the upcoming international conference organized by the United Kingdom’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, or PSVI, is an important opportunity for Member States to reinforce normative and institutional arrangements, and issue updated commitments.

Throughout, we must remember that commitments are only a means to an end. What really matters is their full implementation following this conference.

With this in mind, I invite Member States to craft tangible contributions and dedicate critical resources to the fight against conflict-related sexual violence in the areas of prevention, response, justice and accountability. The Political Declaration on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, to be presented at the conference, outlines priorities in this respect.

At every step, our efforts must cut across our work on conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and sustainable and inclusive development. To address the enduring political and socioeconomic consequences of these violations, coordination and a commitment to collective action must underpin our efforts.

The New Agenda for Peace — proposed by the Secretary-General in his report on Our Common Agenda —aims to help build links across all of these areas of work, and put the needs of women and girls at the centre of our response to peace and security challenges.

We look forward to your support as this Agenda is developed.

Excellencies, distinguished delegates,

Above all, we urgently need political will to expand and sustain our efforts long after this conference concludes.

The United Nations is proud to work with you to meet the scale of this challenge with our best efforts and the full force of the tools available to us.

Let’s make sure that survivors of sexual violence in conflict receive the care and support they need to heal and rebuild their lives — along with justice and accountability for perpetrators.

Let’s take bold steps to address the root causes of this horrifying scourge — and end it, once and for all.

Thank you.