Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Announced Thailand’s Voluntary Contribution of USD 100,000 to the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund in 2021

On 26 January 2021, H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, participated in the virtual High-level Replenishment Conference for the Peacebuilding Fund and announced Thailand’s voluntary contribution of 100,000 USD to the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) in 2021, while highlighting Thailand’s constructive roles in peacebuilding and sustaining peace.

During the Conference, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a vital tool for conflict resolution and prevention as well as its recovery. He also underscored the importance of strong partnerships between the United Nations and other international organisations, civil society organisations, and the private sectors in peacebuilding efforts.

Thailand has actively engaged in international peacebuilding and peacekeeping efforts, including participation in the UN peacekeeping operations for over 60 years. Thailand was also elected as a member of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) for the term 2021-2022 and participated in various forums on peace and security under the UN frameworks.

The High-level Replenishment Conference for the Peacebuilding Fund was attended by a large number of leaders and high-level representatives. The PBF is an intergovernmental advisory body of 31 UN Member States that support peace efforts in conflict-affected countries and the UN’s main financial instrument for conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts in various regions. The Fund aims to raise USD 1.5 billion during 2020-2024.