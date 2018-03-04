Denmark gives emphasis to human rights and trust between local communities and security forces in the West African Sahel region

Together with EU, the Netherlands and Sweden, Denmark is co-hosting a high-level conference in Brussels today.

The main focus of the conference will be on human rights and trust building between local communities and security forces in the G5 countries within the West African Sahel region.

Minister for Development Cooperation Ulla Tørnæs says "I am proud of the long and active role that Denmark has played in the Sahel region in order to promote respect for human rights. The G5 Sahel Joint Force will only be able to fight terrorism, organised crime and human trafficking effectively if respect for human rights is promoted and a fundamental trust between the local community and the security forces is secured. Denmark will be focusing on military elements as well as efforts that aim to establish a relationship of trust, promote human rights and strengthen the co-operation between the G5 Sahel Joint Force and the justice system”.

The High Level Conference will take place the day before a summit on the Sahel of the European Heads of State and Government in Brussels. The summit will mainly focus on signalling full support to the G5 Sahel Joint Force that was announced by the G5 countries in early 2017. Among other things, the force is intended to fight organised crime and terrorism in the Sahel region. Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen will be representing Denmark at the summit on 23 February.