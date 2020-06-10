Denmark and UNDP strengthen their global partnership through Strategic Partnership Agreement for next three years

New York – UNDP and Denmark today entered a new multi-year funding agreement that increases Denmark’s core and soft-earmarked contributions to UNDP, amounting to 350 million kroner for 2020.

Predictable and flexible funding enables UNDP to respond with speed and agility to the needs of countries to fulfil its mission to eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities and build resilience in poor countries and vulnerable communities. This is particularly critical at a time when COVID-19 presents an unprecedented humanitarian and development crisis that calls upon all international partners to fight the pandemic, mitigate its consequences and speed up socio-economic recovery.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement for 2020-2022 was signed by the Danish Development Minister Rasmus Prehn and UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner during a virtual signing ceremony earlier today.

“Denmark has been with us at the very cutting edge of development, investing in innovation and making UNDP a stronger, more agile organization, and in turn, better equipped to deliver a timely, effective response to the current COVID-19 crisis,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.

“Denmark has long been an engaged and active partner and we greatly value their commitment to strengthen democratic governance and resilience building, climate action and addressing the root causes of conflicts for sustainable peace,” Steiner added.

Denmark’s Minister for Development Cooperation, Rasmus Prehn, views the Strategic Partnership Agreement with UNDP as an important basis for the close partnership between Denmark and UNDP in advancing the 2030 Agenda.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic is a global disrupter. It carries significant potential to roll back some of the important development gains we have achieved in recent years. We need to respond to this swiftly and effectively. It is time to demonstrate international solidarity. Our task is to build back better and greener. UNDP is front and center on the ground in for instance Africa and has unique expertise in establishing the basis for rule of law and good governance. UNDP also has the capability and the network to help countries and communities recover quickly when a crisis hit. This is why UNDP is an important partner for Denmark,” he said.

Denmark’s total contribution under the new Partnership Agreement comprises fully flexible core funding together with soft-earmarked contributions to UNDP’s Funding Window for “Governance, Peacebuilding, Crisis and Resilience”, and specific support to UNDP’s Innovation Facility and human resource capacity.

Core and flexible funding from Denmark and other partners bolster institutional effectiveness, strengthens UNDP’s thought leadership, and drive innovation and quality assurance.