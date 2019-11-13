13 Nov 2019

Denmark and the Global Fund (June 2019)

Report
from The Global Fund
Published on 30 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (863.94 KB)

A Smart Investment

In 2000, AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria appeared to be unstoppable. In many countries, AIDS devastated an entire generation, leaving countless orphans and shattered communities. Malaria killed young children and pregnant women unable to protect themselves from mosquitoes or access lifesaving medicine. Tuberculosis unfairly afflicted the poor, as it had for millennia.

The world fought back. Denmark has been a strong supporting partner in this response, joining with other governments, the private sector, civil society and people affected by the diseases to form the Global Fund.

Seventeen years later, Denmark’s smart, effective health investments through the Global Fund have helped save more than 27 million lives.

With contributions totalling more than US$ 371.1 million as of April 2019, Denmark is the 14th largest public donor to the Global Fund.

In addition to its funding, Denmark takes part in the governance of the Global Fund as part of the Point Seven Constituency, with Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland and Luxembourg. It held the constituency’s seat on the Global Fund Board from April 2015 to June 2017. The Permanent Mission of Denmark to the United Nations in Geneva manages the relationship with the Global Fund.

