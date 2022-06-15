Denial of Humanitarian Access for Children: Legal, Policy, and Operational Challenges

SUMMARY

In recent years, the denial of humanitarian access has become one of the most prevalent grave violations against children in situations of armed conflict documented by the United Nations as part of its children and armed conflict (CAAC) mandate.

In 2020 alone, the UN reported over 4,100 incidents of denial of humanitarian access for children perpetrated by parties to armed conflict, states and non-state armed groups alike. Incidents include attacks on aid workers, bureaucratic and administrative impediments, suspension or diversion of aid, and interferences with programming decisions. Not all forms of denial of humanitarian access constitute violations of international law, but all disrupt humanitarian operations and, in many cases, have a devastating impact on the survival of children caught in armed conflict.

Building on previous work, Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict and Fordham University’s Institute of International Humanitarian Affairs (IIHA) conducted research on the denial of humanitarian access for children in armed conflict. This policy paper is the result of that research, and it examines the international legal framework on denial of humanitarian access as it applies to children; the impact of counterterrorism measures, sanctions regimes, and donor conditionality clauses affecting humanitarian access for children; the various forms of denial of humanitarian access and their consequences on children, including emerging obstacles such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the challenges of monitoring and reporting on the denial of humanitarian access in the context of the UN’s CAAC mandate; and the potential risks and opportunities of making the denial of humanitarian access a trigger for listing perpetrators in the Secretary-General’s annual report on children and armed conflict. This paper concludes with a series of recommendations directed to the UN and its Member States, donors, and the humanitarian community, to influence normative and policy change.