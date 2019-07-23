23 Jul 2019

Dengue fever: A constant threat to Pacific health security

Report
from Pacific Community
Published on 23 Jul 2019
Dengue fever situation in the Pacific

Dengue remains a continuous health security threat in the Pacific with regular outbreaks reported since the 1970s. In recent years up to all four dengue serotypes (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4) have co-circulated in the Pacific region resulting in both sporadic cases and outbreaks.
Dengue outbreaks are usually caused by a single serotype sweeping across the region approximately every 3-5 years. However, in 2012 there were outbreaks of all four dengue serotypes reported for the first time during a single year, and this pattern reoccurred in 2016 and 2017.

Almost all Pacific Island countries and territories (PICTs) have reported outbreaks of dengue. Dengue is the most commonly reported disease in the Pacific, with 73 alerts (33% of the total alerts) notified in the map of epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific and about 36,270 notifications of dengue-like illness1 reported in the Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System/EWARS from August 2014 to 30 June 2019.

Three dengue virus serotypes (DENV-1, DENV-2 and DENV-3) are currently circulating in the region (Figure 1). Ongoing transmission of dengue, with co-circulation of two serotypes in some instances, has also been reported in a few countries. Deaths associated with dengue fever have been reported in Tuvalu (2), New Caledonia (2) and Fiji (1) this year.

