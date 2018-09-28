28 Sep 2018

Dengue fever - Annual Epidemiological Report for 2016

Report
from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
Published on 28 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (759.12 KB)

Key facts

  • In 2016, 25 countries reported 2 821 travel-associated cases of dengue fever, of which 2 418 (85.7%) were confirmed.

  • The EU/EEA notification rate in 2016 was 0.6 cases per 100 000 population.

  • The number of cases was the highest observed during the 2012 to 2016 period.

  • The highest rates were in men and women 25–44 years of age.

  • The number of cases increased during the winter, Easter and summer holidays, reflecting travel patterns of EU/EEA populations.

  • A total of 20.5% of the cases were imported from Thailand.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.