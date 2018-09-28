Dengue fever - Annual Epidemiological Report for 2016

Key facts

In 2016, 25 countries reported 2 821 travel-associated cases of dengue fever, of which 2 418 (85.7%) were confirmed.

The EU/EEA notification rate in 2016 was 0.6 cases per 100 000 population.

The number of cases was the highest observed during the 2012 to 2016 period.

The highest rates were in men and women 25–44 years of age.

The number of cases increased during the winter, Easter and summer holidays, reflecting travel patterns of EU/EEA populations.