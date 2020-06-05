Democracy and human rights are essential for people living in poverty and under oppression in order to give them power to improve their living conditions and societies. Sida’s support to the thematic area of democracy and human rights amounted to SEK 7 billion in 2019. This makes democracy and human rights Sida’s largest thematic area, equivalent to approximately 27% of Sida’s total disbursements in 2019.

MAIN AREAS OF SUPPORT

Democracy, human rights and the principles of the rule of law are priority thematic areas in Sweden’s development cooperation. A human rights-based approach and perspectives of people living in poverty on development are fundamental and shall be applied in all Swedish development cooperation. Support to democracy and human rights plays a fundamental role in combatting discrimination and oppression and reducing poverty in all its dimensions.

The Agenda 2030 declaration is clear in requiring respect for human rights and all Sustainable Development Goals relate to several human rights. While democracy is only explicitly mentioned in § 9 of the declaration, and not in the Goals themselves, the broad agenda of goal no. 16 includes promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies, access to justice for all and effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels. Among the targets of particular relevance to the work of Sida within the thematic area of democracy and human rights are:

16.6 Develop effective, accountable and transparent institutions at all levels

16.7 Ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels

16.10 Ensure public access to information and protect fundamental freedoms, in accordance with national legislation and international agreements