Delivering the UK's International Development Strategy: Key considerations for UK aid

Introduction

The much-anticipated UK International Development Strategy has been published, setting out where the fifth-largest donor in the world plans on focusing its efforts to promote development overseas. It highlights four priorities: British Investment Partnerships that seek to stimulate economic growth; responding to humanitarian crisis; empowering women and girls; and tackling global challenges, namely climate change, health and the environment.

This briefing follows the structure taken in the International Development Strategy, looking in turn at its priorities and unpacking each. We focus only on humanitarian crisis, supporting women and girls, poverty targeting and cross-cutting issues of bilateral vs multilateral aid and transparency. For each, we set out key context and recent trends in UK aid, then outline top-line considerations for the UK as it moves to deliver on its priorities as effectively as possible. This focus is driven by our specialist expertise in financing for these areas to deliver sustainable development and effective crisis response.

This briefing is not an exhaustive analysis or a set of recommendations, and references used throughout are set out as endnotes that provide deeper dives into relevant and useful evidence and analysis.