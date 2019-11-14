Delivering climate resilience programmes in fragile and conflict-affected contexts

By Aimee Neaverson, Catherine Gould, Katie Peters

This review explores how climate resilience programmes and projects can be designed, established and managed to be resilient themselves in fragile and conflict-affected contexts. It combines evidence-based learning from over four years of implementation from 15 projects across 13 countries, as well as from the BRACED Fund Manager and Knowledge Manager.

A subset of BRACED projects – in Mali, Myanmar, Niger, South Sudan – were explored in particular depth: see the accompanying Case Study Synopsis. The review is structured around three themes: