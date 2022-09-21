Declaration of Leaders’ Summit on Global Food Security

MEDIA NOTE

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

We, the leaders of the Governments of Spain, the United States of America, the African Union, the European Union, Colombia, Germany, Indonesia, and Nigeria, having met on September 20, 2022, affirm our commitment to act with urgency, at scale and in concert, to respond to the urgent food security and nutrition needs of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Food systems and global food security are at a critical moment. The compounded impacts from a global pandemic, growing pressures from the climate crisis, high energy and fertilizer prices, and protracted conflicts, including Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine have disrupted production and supply chains and dramatically increased global food insecurity, especially for the most vulnerable.

We can only overcome global food insecurity by working together to create innovative partnerships – including international financial institutions and other key stakeholders – within the global community. We commit to strengthen international cooperation and partnership initiatives between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organizations as well as civil society organizations. As of September 20, 2022, over 100 United Nations Member States have endorsed the Roadmap for Global Food Security – Call to Action.

We underscore the need to act with sustained urgency and in coordination to fulfill the goals of the 2021 Food Systems Summit – as well as to respond to immediate humanitarian needs and build more resilient agriculture and food systems along these seven specific lines of action: