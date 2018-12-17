Decision Nr.6, Strengthening Efforts to Prevent and Combat Child Trafficking, Including of Unaccompanied Minors

The Ministerial Council,

Gravely alarmed by the prevalence of trafficking in children, including those who are unaccompanied, in all its forms, including for the purpose of sexual exploitation, forced labour, forced criminality, forced marriage, and the removal of organs,

Reaffirming all OSCE commitments to combat child trafficking, contained in, in particular, Ministerial Council Decision No. 13/04 on the special needs for child victims of trafficking for protection and assistance; Ministerial Council Decision No. 15/06 on combating sexual exploitation of children; Ministerial Council Decisions No. 6/17 on strengthening efforts to prevent trafficking in human beings and No. 7/17 on strengthening efforts to combat all forms of child trafficking, including for sexual exploitation, as well as other forms of sexual exploitation of children; and also the OSCE Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Human Beings (2003) and its 2005 and 2013 Addenda,

Noting the relevant provisions of pertinent international instruments, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the UN Optional Protocol to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution, and Child Pornography; the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and its supplementing Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children; and the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention, 1999 (No. 182) of the International Labour Organization (ILO),

Deeply concerned about the large number of unaccompanied children who are vulnerable to human trafficking in recent years,

Acknowledging that the adoption of a victim-centred and trauma-informed approach that takes into account the respective gender-specific concerns of girls and boys and the best interests of the child, is paramount to effectively prevent and protect children from being subjected to trafficking in human beings,

Recognizing that collaboration among States, first line responders and civil society, can further help safeguard children, including those who are unaccompanied, from being subjected to human trafficking,

Recalling that in Ministerial Council Decision No. 7/17, the participating States expressed concern about the vulnerability of unaccompanied minors to human trafficking and encouraged participating States to raise public awareness of the vulnerabilities of children in migration flows, to all forms of child trafficking, and to increase the capacity and broaden the scope of first line responders to identify child victims of trafficking and provide such children with protection, as well as with appropriate assistance, effective remedies and other services as applicable under domestic law,

Commending participating States that adopt special legislative and other measures for the early identification, reception and protection of children vulnerable to human trafficking, including unaccompanied minors,

Recognizing the importance of the contribution of civil society, including religious organizations, in inter alia assisting the work of national authorities in preventing and combating all forms of child trafficking, through national anti-trafficking mechanisms, including National Referral Mechanisms, as appropriate,

Noting the 17th Alliance against Trafficking in Persons conference on “Trafficking in Children and the Best Interests of the Child” (2017) and the first OSCE Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting on “Child Trafficking: From Prevention to Protection” (2018),

Calls on the participating States to: