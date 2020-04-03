Decision-making in military security operations

Operations in which military forces must work within a law enforcement context have become increasingly prevalent. For many militaries this represents a significant shift from their primary role, and conduct of operations under a different legal framework which is likely to require adaptation of doctrine, training, planning and decision-making processes. This has led the ICRC to look in detail at how the relevant legal framework may be integrated into the planning and decision-making process to ensure such operations are legally compliant and meet the obligations placed on commanders.

