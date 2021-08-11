Deciding when and how to link humanitarian assistance and social protection: guidance and tools for response analysis, June 2021

by Gabrielle Smith

Introduction

‘Response analysis’ is considered a crucial practice informing the design of humanitarian interventions. It is the analytical process by which the objectives, response options and delivery mechanisms of humanitarian programmes are determined based on evidence of needs, contextspecificity, feasibility, and consideration to ‘do no harm’. There are a variety of best practice tools and guidance available to support this process when designing assistance delivered through the humanitarian system.1 The same practice should apply to decision making when humanitarian actors seek to link Humanitarian Assistance (HA) and Social Protection (SP).

• A first step will be to assess if linking is feasible (see ‘Tool 1’ below).

• Where this is feasible, a second step will be to weigh up whether and how this will most add value, including a consideration of the respective pros and cons of the different possible options for linking HA-SP (see ‘Tool 2’ below).

Not all options for linking HA-SP will be appropriate in all contexts, and the relative merits of such approaches versus more conventional programme designs should also be considered.

This short paper thus presents two complementary ‘Tools’ to guide thinking and decisionmaking on humanitarian programme design, providing the basis for conducting a comprehensive response analysis to inform decisions on linking HA-SP. These can be used to determine the likely feasibility and appropriateness of linking HA-SP and the key considerations to bear in mind for different options for linking. Experience shows that linking can lead to a range of possible benefits such as increasing timeliness, enhancing sustainability, reducing costs, increasing coherence of responses led by governments and partners, and building and strengthening national systems. It also offers one possibility of an exit strategy for humanitarian actors. Realising these benefits depends on the right design for the context and consideration of possible trade-offs2 .