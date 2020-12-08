A Decade of Action to Achieve Gender Equality: The UNICEF Approach to the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation

What is female genital mutilation and how does ending this harmful practice contribute to achieving gender equality?

An estimated 200 million girls and women have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM), a human rights violation that can lead to health consequences that affect girls’ and women’s physical, mental and sexual health and well-being. As a gendered harmful practice, FGM is a manifestation of gender inequality deeply entrenched in social, political and economic structures. It also represents society’s control over girls and women and perpetuates normative gender roles that are unequal and harmful. For more than two decades, global consensus has been that the elimination of FGM contributes to the achievement of gender equality. The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 1995 identified ending FGM as essential to realizing girls’ rights.

The 2015 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) renewed this commitment by introducing target 5.3 calling for the elimination of FGM under Goal 5, achieving gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment by 2030. This comprehensive policy agenda for gender equality has played a key role in ensuring girls’ equitable access to education, health care, nutrition and protection, resulting in progress towards realizing girls’ rights including the right to be free from FGM. In Africa, the continent with the highest FGM prevalence rates in the world, the African Union adopted the Maputo Protocol in 2003 which has specific provisions banning FGM. Investing in gender equality and girls’ and women’s empowerment is central to Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want launched in 2014, launched in 2014, which calls for addressing gender discrimination and ending all forms of gender-based violence including FGM.