DEC COVID-19 Appeal Real Time Response Review - Global Synthesis

By François Grünewald, Véronique de Geoffroy, Charlotte Heward, and Laurent Saillard

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. DEC COVID-19 APPEAL

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launched a Coronavirus appeal on 14 July 2020. By the end of August 2020, the campaign had raised over £11.3 million, which was then matched by UK Aid to reach a total of £22.5 million. At the time of the selection, prioritising countries in anticipation of the humanitarian need from the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging. Based on the likely humanitarian impact, a ‘no regrets’ approach was adopted. The funds raised by the COVID-19 Appeal were allocated to the 14 DEC members to support 42 projects. DEC members were already working in the 7 crisis contexts that were selected, in Asia (Afghanistan and Bangladesh for the Rohingya crisis), the Middle East (Yemen and Syria) and Africa (DRC, Somalia and South Sudan). The 7 countries that were selected are in a critical situation that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. The funds were used to adapt on-going projects or to develop new projects to respond to the health and non-health impacts of the pandemic and to cope with the impacts of the measures taken to stop the pandemic. Particular care was taken to implement relevant protection measures for staff and partners.

Type of funded programmes/activities: The priority sectors funded by the COVID-19 Appeal are WASH (33%), Health (22%), Food (12%), Livelihoods (11%), Protection (11%) and multipurpose cash assistance (9%). The Response Review covers this wide range of projects.