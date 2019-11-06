06 Nov 2019

Data Transformation Strategy 2020-2025: Supporting Protection and Solutions

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1022.33 KB)

I. Introduction

Data on forcibly displaced and stateless populations is critical to inform the international agenda and political debates on forced displacement and related issues, and to guide strategy development, policy-making and programming choices at the global, regional and national levels.
Many humanitarian and development agencies recognize the importance of data on forcibly displaced populations and statelessness, and in the context of Agenda 2030, have made efforts to collect, collate and analyse such information.

As the UN Agency with a responsibility to protect and assist asylum-seekers, refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and stateless people, UNHCR has a vital role to play in generating and using information on forced displacement and statelessness. Such information can save lives, safeguard rights and well-being, and contribute to resilience and long-term solutions. With quality and timely data, UNHCR and its partners can inspire confidence and trust, take decisions informed by evidence, make resource allocations more effectively, inform communications and advocacy, and demonstrate accountability.

UNHCR currently generates and uses various types of data and information on forced displacement and statelessness situations, on affected populations, and on its response. Increasingly, UNHCR’s approach to strengthen data and information systems is based on collaboration, collective efforts and joint engagement with partners and stakeholders, as the optimal way to both ensure the effective use of resources and to achieve outcomes for those affected by forced displacement. UNHCR’s data transformation strategy presents a vision, strategic priorities and key actions that will be undertaken to enhance strategic and responsible use of timely, quality data and information in line with this future approach.

