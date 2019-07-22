22 Jul 2019

Data Skills For All Humanitarians

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 09 Jul 2019

The Centre’s data literacy work is focused on increasing the capacity of humanitarians to access and use data. To achieve this, we aim to create easy entry points for people from different roles and backgrounds to build their data skills. Below, we detail why there is a need for humanitarians to build data skills, the types of skills needed, and our take on the best approaches for learning.

Our data literacy programme is just getting started. It will include intensive training courses, microlearning on specific data tasks, curated online resources, and a speaker series on data and technology. Read more about elements of the programme in this factsheet and further down in this blog.

