Data Responsibility Guidelines: October 2021

Several OCHA offices have already adopted important aspects of the Guidelines. In Iraq, OCHA worked with the Assessment Working Group to incorporate actions for data responsibility into the Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment process. In Somalia, OCHA worked with the Humanitarian Country Team to agree on an Information Sharing Protocol which includes a data and information sensitivity classification for the data generated about the crisis. The Guidelines apply to all operational data managed directly by OCHA (such as who-is-doing-what-where), or data managed by humanitarian actors within activities coordinated by OCHA (such as needs assessments). The Guidelines will be revised every two years. We welcome feedback from OCHA staff and partners on how we could improve or extend the use of the Guidelines. Contact us at centrehumdata@un.org if you would like to discuss strategies for adoption of data responsibility in humanitarian operations.