World

Data Quality Framework

Format
Manual and Guideline
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

The Data Quality Framework is an overarching framework to support UNICEFs ongoing efforts to produce and publish high quality data. It facilitates appropriate data use by decision makers to improve outcomes for children and to ensure public confidence in our data products. The document is intended to support a coherent approach to understanding data quality across the vast range of data types, sectors, and products that encourage collaboration and organizational learning.

Related Content