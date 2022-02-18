World

Data Protection in the Humanitarian Sector - A Blockchain Approach (March 2019)

Format
Analysis
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

KEY MESSAGES

  • Responsible data collection spans multiple parties and organizations, who must coordinate for responsible data protection.

  • In the humanitarian sector, data is increasingly digitized and sensitive information is vulnerable to cyber attack.

  • Blockchain is an emerging but viable technology that enforces trust and transparency in data security and protection.

  • Blockchain enables data privacy and immutability through its structure and cryptography to protect against cyber attack.

  • Considerations for blockchain implementation range from resources to personal and professional perceptions to handling the technology.

Related Content