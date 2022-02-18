World
Data Protection in the Humanitarian Sector - A Blockchain Approach (March 2019)
KEY MESSAGES
Responsible data collection spans multiple parties and organizations, who must coordinate for responsible data protection.
In the humanitarian sector, data is increasingly digitized and sensitive information is vulnerable to cyber attack.
Blockchain is an emerging but viable technology that enforces trust and transparency in data security and protection.
Blockchain enables data privacy and immutability through its structure and cryptography to protect against cyber attack.
Considerations for blockchain implementation range from resources to personal and professional perceptions to handling the technology.