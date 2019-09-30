Data Explorer: Country Documents

The Global Fund Data Explorer now features two types of country-specific documents: applications and results profiles. They are available under the “Documents” tab at the top of the site.

These documents moved from the old Grant Portfolio section of the Global Fund website and are no longer available there.

Applications are the requests for funding that countries have submitted to the Global Fund since the beginning of the partnership. They are known as funding requests in the current funding period and are published after the corresponding grant(s) have been approved by the Global Fund Board.

Country Results Profiles are available for countries in the high-impact portfolio category. They provide data about the financing landscape and country-specific programmatic information, to complement the regular results reporting available within the Data Explorer. For each high-impact country there are profiles for HIV, for tuberculosis, for malaria, and/or for resilient and sustainable systems for health. Our explanatory note provides detailed guidance on how to read the profiles:

Country Results Profile: Explanatory Note

download in English

We continue to expand and evolve the Data Explorer and welcome feedback, which you can send through the site.

The Data Explorer visualizes where Global Fund investments are and what they achieve by providing grant financial and results data at global, regional and country levels. The data behind the Data Explorer and our API are available through the Global Fund Data Service.