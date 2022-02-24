DATA. EVIDENCE. IMPACT - Measuring Pact's Mission 2021

In 2021, Pact marked its 50th anniversary. As we reflected on five decades of improving lives around the globe, we noted the many ways that international development has progressed.

While Pact has always worked to ensure our efforts are truly serving communities, one important change has been an increased reliance on data and evidence. Backed by advances in technology and our deep commitment to listening to those we serve, now more than ever, data and evidence are at the heart of Pact’s work. This starts with how we design our programs and carries through as we learn and adapt during implementation and as we measure our ultimate results.

Our methods range from qualitative to quantitative, and whenever possible, we advance participatory action research to manage programs adaptively and to ensure skills are passed on and information is of utility to those we serve. For example, in Zambia, to maintain HIV case identification and linkages to treatment, we greatly expanded utilization of a risk assessment tool to help identify those of highest risk. This enabled us to target testing services more effectively. In Cambodia, we used survey research to measure progress in women’s economic and civic empowerment. We compared baseline and midline data to adjust program strategies, which were presented in participatory learning reviews with project partners. This has resulted in a quantitative improvement in measures of participant empowerment, the identification of activities that yield the greatest impact, and improvements in reaching targeted populations and in digital civic engagement approaches. And in Colombia, we used a complexity-oriented methodology with indigenous organizations to uncover unexpected outcomes, which will improve program effectiveness by identifying the most promising approaches to capacity development for key partners.

Our belief in the power of data and evidence to create lasting impact is why for the past 11 years we have measured and shared the results of our global programming in our annual Measuring Pact’s Mission report. The data that follow explain the impact of our work for the 2021 fiscal year, from October 2020 to September 2021. This includes results from our global indicators in the areas of health, livelihoods, the environment, capacity development, governance, business and markets, and energy. We also share our results by location.

As we look ahead to the coming decades, we know that data and evidence will continue to play a central part in our efforts to build thriving, resilient and engaged communities leading their own development.