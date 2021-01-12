Data disaggregation of SDG indicators by forced displacement (December 2020)

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development makes an ambitious commitment to “leave no one behind” in its implementation. To ensure that this commitment is effectively met, several vulnerable population groups are identified for attention in the Agenda including migrants, refugees, and other forcibly displaced persons (FDPs). The New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants1 , the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF)2 and the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR)3 established a solid international commitment to supporting FDPs and the countries where they reside. The work of the Inter-agency and Expert Group on SDG Indicators (IAEGSDGs)4 to develop and implement the global indicator framework for monitoring the Goals and Targets of the 2030 Agenda, and to define and compile the standards and tools for disaggregating data, provided the basis for and systematic support required to meet the ambitious commitments made by member states.

One such commitment is to make forcibly displaced persons visible in the 2030 Agenda by enhancing the availability of better data and evidence. Towards this goal,

UNHCR and JIPS have worked within the Expert Group on Refugee and IDP Statistics (EGRIS)5 to develop a common set of indicators to measure refugees’ inclusion in host communities. These indicators were selected pragmatically as the most salient, those for which data is likely to become available, and make reference whenever possible, to the SDG Indicators framework. This list of indicators can be found in Chapter 5 of the International Recommendations on Refugee Statistics (IRRS)6, published by EGRIS in 2018. Drawing from this work, in 2019, EGRIS identified three key policy areas that are most relevant for forcibly displaced populations and mapped 12 top priority SDG indicators to these areas7 [see Box 1]. The submission of the Compilers’ Manual on Displacement Statistics8 and the International Recommendations on IDP Statistics (IRIS) to the UN Statistical Commission in March 2020 by EGRIS9 provided additional technical guidance for the production of reliable forced displacement disaggregated data.

The purpose of this report is to provide a review of the availability of published disaggregated SDG indicators and to assess the feasibility of estimating them based on existing data. It is hoped that this document will encourage National Statistics Offices (NSOs) and custodian agencies to improve the availability of data on forced displacement aligned to the SDGs.

The set of indicators explored are the 12 indicators identified as priority in consultation with the EGRIS [see Box 1]. The availability of published disaggregated SDG indicators was reviewed and when not available, we assessed the feasibility of estimating them based on the data and metadata available. This review also aimed at identifying and documenting best practices. Countries were invited to showcase their experiences and a series of interviews with experts [see Appendix 1] involved in the work of national statistics systems and international agencies that support the production of SDG indicators was carried out to help understand how the selected SDG indicators are (or are not) produced for FDPs.

This report is organized in four parts. Section II describes the datasets explored, assessing the feasibility of estimating disaggregated indicators based on the data and metadata available, and detailing the main technical challenges encountered in performing such disaggregation. Section III reviews the main data sources that may be used to improve the availability of statistics for FDPs and for the generation of disaggregated indicators, including opportunities related to integration among different sources. Section IV showcases two successful national experiences which illustrate the way in which countries have been able to incorporate FDPs in 10 their national statistical systems, and therefore can generate disaggregated information and indicators about this vulnerable group. Section V concludes with a number of recommendations to strengthen this area of work and addresses some of the challenges associated with producing SDG indicators disaggregated by forced displacement status.