Data for Children Action Plans: Frequently Found Challenges in Country Offices

In 2017, UNICEF released its Data for Children Strategic Framework, setting out a global commitment to strategic, sustained ​investments that would support partner governments in unleashing the power of data for children. It created an important outline for how UNICEF should re-balance its focus on the demand for, supply and use of data.

Since then, more than 20 UNICEF country offices have taken that general framework and used it to develop their own, localized strategic plans for data investments. The first round of countries was intentionally selected to learn from the wide range of contexts in which UNICEF works – countries facing a range of humanitarian and development challenges, with widely varying fiscal capacity and technical skills. The subsequent work has been initiated directly by UNICEF country office teams.

Based on these experiences, the organization has learned and adapted its approach to strategic planning for data investments. The global Data Use team has developed several options to support UNICEF teams as they decide the best way to plan out their data needs, opportunities, and investments:

Building a global plan to respond to local needs.

These plans – and the hard work of the offices that developed them – have shed light on some of the most Common Challenges (.pdf) that UNICEF faces in doing data work. They have also highlighted opportunities where new approaches can yield better results. ​​​​​​​

This list of frequently found challenges has informed UNICEF’s approach to its own institutional investments in new talent, training and tools for offices. In response to the common obstacles, the Data Use team has produced a wide range of resources to support teams as they continue using data to drive results for children.