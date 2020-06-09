Data and Interventions Related to COVID-19 in the Arab Region

Drawing on Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction targets A and B namely (target A: Substantially reduce global disaster mortality by 2030, aiming to lower the average per 100,000 global mortality rate in the decade 2020-2030 compared to the period 2005-2015; target B: Substantially reduce the number affected globally by 2030, aiming to lower the average global figure per 100,000 in the decade 2020-2030 compared to the period 2005-2015). The survey sought to capture national institutional arrangements to collect and distribute data about COVID19, the survey was answered by 16 countries out of 22 in the region.

Governments were asked about national institution(s) publishing official data about COVID-19, including, total number of persons who tested positive, number of persons who tested positive but do not show symptoms, number of persons who tested positive and fell ill, number of deaths associated with COVID-19; and, if there is an official webpage where this data is made publicly accessible.

Out of the 16 survey respondents, the vast majority has assigned the National Ministries of Health as the primary institution in charge of Publishing Official data, only in one case, the data was published by the National Committee formed to lead the response to COVID-19, and in another case no data were officially published.

Also, governments were asked which government authority has the lead on managing the communication related to COVID-19, as well as the communication channels to inform citizens about COVID19. For most governments, the Ministry of Health has been identified as the primary institution leading the COVID19 Communication, though, this is often done in collaboration with other national institutional arrangements such as Prime Minister/ Presidential Offices, National Emergency Committees etc.