Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 8 May 2020 - COVID-19/Pacific Appeal

(excerpt)

COVID-19/Pacific Appeal

From the Pacific, two UN Resident Coordinators — Sanaka Samarasinha and Simona Marinescu — who are leading UN teams covering 14 countries and territories, yesterday launched a $35.3 million COVID-19 response plan.

It addresses immediate needs in education, food security, livelihoods, water and sanitation, nutrition, protection, logistics, as well as emergency telecommunications. Although existing UN resources have been redirected towards the pandemic response, there is still a $19 million funding gap.

Although some Pacific countries have no confirmed cases of the virus, their economies are already deeply impacted, with a massive slowdown in tourism, imports, exports, and remittances.

The Governments, the UN, as well as all of our partners, are focusing on a speedy recovery that protects the most vulnerable, especially women and children, as well as jobs and small businesses.

An additional Pacific health plan, led by WHO, requires $42 million for procurement, training of medical personnel and risk communications.

These funds will complement resources from the Multi-Partner Trust Fund for COVID-19 Response and Recovery which, you will recall, was launched by the Secretary-General to address the impacts in highly fragile, climate-vulnerable and tourism-dependent economies. Some of these countries of the Pacific are still recovering from the impacts of the recent Cyclone Harold.