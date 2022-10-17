DAFI Annual Report 2021 - NOW is the time

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

As of 2021, 6 per cent of young refugee women and men have access to higher education around the world. As UNHCR continues to work towards 15 per cent enrolment by the year 2030 (the 15by30 target), the DAFI programme remains the cornerstone of UNHCR investments in tertiary refugee students.

Worldwide closures of higher education institutions in 2020 and uneven reopenings throughout 2021 heightened the risk of reversing hard-won gains in education, deepened disparities in educational access and attainment and amplified existing vulnerabilities, particularly among forcibly displaced young people (including refugees) and especially for young women.

This year’s report, Higher Education: Now is the Time, highlights the urgent and pressing need to invest in higher education opportunities for refugees around the world. Although participation in higher education is growing worldwide, despite the impact of COVID-19, there is a widening disparity in education quality and access between high- and low-income countries,4 where a majority of refugees are hosted.5 Scholarship programmes for refugees are more critical today than ever before, as a key avenue to increase access to and inclusion in education systems for refugees.

Access to higher education has a powerful effect on retention and motivation throughout the education cycle and the DAFI programme is the driving force behind the 15by30 road map. The students and partners who share their work, ambitions and engage in strategic, policy conversations throughout this report are leading on this critical effort and demonstrate the ways, large and small, that we can all work together to achieve 15by30. 4 University World News 5 UNHCR Global Trends Report, 2021 In 2021, 8,307 young refugee women and men from 53 countries of origin were enrolled on DAFI scholarships in 55 countries around the world.

This is a notable increase of nearly 1,000 students compared to the 2020 DAFI cohort. Female students represented 41 per cent of the total DAFI programme in 2021. Syrian refugees were the largest country of origin cohort, accounting for 21 per cent of DAFI students. Students from Afghanistan accounted for 17 per cent and those from South Sudan 15 per cent. Programmes in the Eastern Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region accounted for the largest share of DAFI students with 36 per cent of the total DAFI student body, while those in the Middle East and North Africa accounted for 22 per cent, followed by Asia with 17 per cent, Western and Central Africa with 10 percent and Europe with 10 per cent. Southern Africa accounted for 4 per cent of all DAFI students and the Americas 1 per cent. 2,860 new scholarships were awarded in 2021, compared to 402 new scholarships awarded in 2020 (out of 3,026 applicants). In 2021, the DAFI programme also received the highest number of applications to date, 15,860 in total, reflecting increased demand and greater need for investment in higher education scholarships and opportunities for refugees.

Despite the challenges that plagued education throughout the pandemic, the global higher education sector is experiencing rapid growth. The increase is centred in the Global South, where the number of tertiary students doubled between 2006 and 2018. Although this growth has been accompanied by increases in funding around the world, financial investment remains highly unequal.

The number of dollars per student is going up in the Global North and down in the Global South, contributing to a growing quality gap between the two. 6 In 2021, low- and middle-income countries, primarily in the Global South, hosted 83 per cent of the world’s refugees. In 2021, nearly half (43 per cent) of DAFI students were studying in Ethiopia, the Republic of Türkiye, Pakistan, Kenya and the Islamic Republic of Iran, countries that host some of the largest refugee populations worldwide.

This growing divide between opportunities available to young people in low- versus high income countries highlights the pressing need to invest in higher education access and quality now for the most disadvantaged youth.

Higher education is much more than an opportunity, it is a lifeline for young people that has systemwide implications for access and inclusion at all levels of education and sustainable livelihoods. For 30 years, the German Government has been the principal donor to the DAFI programme, enabling it to reach over 21,500 people in the last three decades. In 2021, the Aiming Higher Campaign – the UNHCR global fundraising campaign for tertiary education – raised $3.3 million, which directly funded scholarships for refugee youth. In 2021, the government of the Czech Republic once again committed support and financial backing to the DAFI programme. Furthermore, the ongoing partnership with the Danish government as well as a range of private sector and philanthropic actors has ensured that DAFI students are able to continue on in their studies. In pursuit of 15 per cent enrolment of young refugee women and men by 2030, it is imperative that more partners signal their support for education for all and particularly for inclusive education systems.

There is a critical link between expanded access to quality higher education and sustainable development across the globe, as reflected in the Sustainable Development Goals, and the DAFI programme is an integral component of this call to act and invest now.