DAFI Annual Report 2019 Summary - UNHCR's Higher Education Scholarship Programme

Over the last 28 years, UNHCR’s higher education scholarship programme has supported more than 18,000 young refugee women and men to pursue undergraduate qualifications in their country of asylum. Since 2015, the programme has more than tripled in size and expanded to 14 additional countries. In 2019, a record number of 8,347 students participated in the programme at some 925 higher education institutions in 54 countries representing 45 countries of origin; 40% of all DAFI students were women, and the programme is committed to achieving gender parity.