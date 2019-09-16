DAFI Annual Report 2018: Refugees student voices -Refugee Students in Higher Education

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In line with national education laws, policies and planning, and in support of host countries, States and relevant stakeholders will contribute resources and expertise to expand and enhance the quality and inclusiveness of national education systems to facilitate access by refugee and host community children (both boys and girls), adolescents and youth to primary, secondary and tertiary education.

Global Compact on Refugees, 2018. §68.

2018 was another important year for championing access to higher education for refugees. Across the globe, the DAFI programme (Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative) continued to provide leadership on higher education for refugees and inclusion in quality national education systems. Since its inception in 1992, over 15,500 young refugee women and men have received a DAFI scholarship. Many have gone on to realise their personal ambitions and positively contributed to their communities. The DAFI programme remains a model for refugee scholarship programmes and innovative education initiatives that expand the options for refugee women and men to shape their futures through education.

In December 2018, 193 Member States affirmed the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), a landmark act of solidarity with refugees and host communities. Within the Compact is a commitment to increase investment in access to quality education for refugees, including at the tertiary level. Higher education can act as an equalizer, bringing refugee and host communities together to learn, socialise and work side by side. Universities and higher education institutions are places that facilitate personal growth, local and regional connections, peace across communities, and create the leaders of tomorrow. In 51 countries across the globe, DAFI scholarships provide a foundation for this to happen and to be scaled further.

Regional distribution of DAFI scholarships reflects global conflict environments and refugee movements. Programmes in sub-Saharan Africa hosted the largest share of DAFI students (41%) followed closely by the Middle East and North Africa region (33%). The largest DAFI hosting countries were Turkey (12%), Ethiopia (12%), Jordan (11%), Uganda (7%) and Kenya (6%). The largest countries of origin cohorts were from Syria (36%), Afghanistan (14%) and South Sudan (12%).

In 2018, 6,866 DAFI scholars, 41% of whom were women, were supported across 768 institutions. Committed to supporting national education institutions to the extent possible, the DAFI programme prioritizes enrolment in public universities, which represent 73% of DAFI student enrolments. DAFI scholars study in fields ranging from computer science to public health, from agri-business to business administration.

After three years of growth in response to large scale refugee movements, 2018 was a time for internal consolidation of the DAFI programme. UNHCR focused on strengthening guidance to DAFI country programmes and partners, harmonizing management tools and deepening the overall strategic approach linking DAFI scholarships to long term self-reliance and sustainable futures for refugee students.

Many refugee students have overcome substantial barriers to pursue their education. Recognising this and the continued challenges that refugee students face when pursuing education in their host country, the DAFI programme offers a support structure that extends beyond academics. Depending on the needs of the scholars, support services may include psychosocial services, language classes, academic bridging courses and career readiness training. The personal and professional development of each DAFI scholar is central to the programme’s objectives.

The DAFI programme is designed to ensure that each student graduates not only with the certification and skills needed to pursue a career, but also the motivation and experience to act as positive leaders for change, both in the community and the world.

Strengthening links between the DAFI programme and sustainable livelihoods was also a priority in 2018. DAFI country programmes expanded activities supporting students to develop entrepreneurship skills, participate in networking events, learn about their right-to-work, gain personalised career guidance and secure access to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes. To strengthen these efforts, UNHCR held its first annual multi-partner, multi-country workshop on Education and Livelihoods. This year the focus responded to the persistent demand for higher education among Afghan refugees, bringing together 50 colleagues and partners from seven countries hosting Afghan refugees, as well as from Afghanistan. The workshop explored promising practices and provided a platform for cross-country exchange on how to enhance tertiary education and economic inclusion.

Highlighted in the Global Compact on Refugees as central to achieving inclusive development for refugee and host communities, successful transition from higher education to sustainable livelihoods will remain a priority for UNHCR in years to come.

In 2018, important strides were taken in connected Education for refugees. Connected education engages students in ways that allow them to bring together different dimensions of their learning environments, linking them to accredited courses, expert instructors, global discourse and peer networks. One advantage of connected education is that digital learning tools allow students to access higher education without having to leave their location, creating access for students whose mobility is restricted for legal or cultural reasons, who may not have recognized credentials, or who do not have the financial means to cover associated costs of university. The Connected Learning in Crisis Consortium (CLCC), co-led by UNHCR, leverages a broad network for innovative expansion of higher education for young refugees. The CLCC grew substantially in 2018, welcoming 12 new members. The CLCC provides examples of good practice, quality guidelines and coordination across a variety of flexible learning opportunities that combine online and face-to-face learning. Increasing synergies between DAFI and connected education programmes is a priority in several countries, with connected education often filling a gap where higher education institutions are limited or where an alternative method of delivery is better suited to student needs.

While significant progress has been made in expanding higher education opportunities for refugees, much remains to be done. In 2018, 10,195 refugees applied for DAFI scholarships, of whom only 1,134 new students were granted scholarships due to resource limitations. In line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), UNHCR aims to expand access to higher education for young refugee women and men by 2030. Realising this goal will require the sustained commitment and cooperation of host governments, higher education institutions, international agencies, donors, civil society, development partners, private sector, and host and refugee communities. UNHCR is grateful for the German Government’s unwavering commitment to the DAFI programme for the past 26 years, to the Saïd and Asfari Foundations for their dedicated support, and to other partners who have contributed additional scholarships, in-kind services, inclusive policies, advocacy efforts, fee waivers and efforts to improve access and quality in higher education.

Looking ahead to the first Global Refugee Forum that will take place in December 2019, we hope you are encouraged to read the testimonies contained here of young women and men who are pursuing their dreams, who have set their expectations high and who reflect the extraordinary gains for communities and countries that can be made by investing in higher education for young refugee women and men.