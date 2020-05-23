World

DAC Recommendation on Untying Official Development Assistance to the Least Development Countries and Highly Indebted Poor Countries: Revised DAC recommendation on untying ODA (2019)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

This Recommendation invites DAC members to untie their bilateral official development assistance to the Least Developed Countries as a means to foster co-ordinated, efficient and effective partnerships with developing countries; strengthen the ownership and responsibility of partner countries in the development process; demonstrate responsiveness to the requests from partner countries and others to increase the use of untied aid in order to promote aid effectiveness; and contribute to broader efforts with partner countries to promote their integration into the global economy.

Related Content