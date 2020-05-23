World
DAC Recommendation on Untying Official Development Assistance to the Least Development Countries and Highly Indebted Poor Countries: Revised DAC recommendation on untying ODA (2019)
This Recommendation invites DAC members to untie their bilateral official development assistance to the Least Developed Countries as a means to foster co-ordinated, efficient and effective partnerships with developing countries; strengthen the ownership and responsibility of partner countries in the development process; demonstrate responsiveness to the requests from partner countries and others to increase the use of untied aid in order to promote aid effectiveness; and contribute to broader efforts with partner countries to promote their integration into the global economy.