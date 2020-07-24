Cyclones in the time of COVID-19: Preparing for and responding to climate-related disasters

The Eastern Pacific cyclone season began on 15 May, and on 1 June its Atlantic counterpart kicked off what could be a long six months of hurricane activity in the Americas and the Caribbean.

Predictions are stark: there is a 60 per cent probability of an above-normal season in the Atlantic and the Caribbean, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center. This means we are potentially facing three to six major hurricanes. And things are already moving. The first named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Arthur, occurred in early May even before the official season began, while across the Central American isthmus and Mexico, the Eastern Pacific season also got off to an ominous start when Tropical Storm Amanda brought torrential rain in parts of El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico, triggering killer landslides.

Read more on Exposure.