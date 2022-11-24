Cybersecurity in the Humanitarian Sector: New Challenges and Solutions

By Christopher Chen

SYNOPSIS

On 3 November 2022, the International Committee of the Red Cross released its report, “Digitalising the Red Cross, Red Crescent and Red Crystal Emblems: Benefits, Risks and Possible Solutions.” It was in response to cyber intrusions the movement faces. As the humanitarian sector integrates digital technologies into its operations, it faces significant cyber risks. How should the sector navigate this increasingly complex space?

COMMENTARY

Humanitarian organisations need to collect and process huge quantities of personal data. While digitalisation improves the effectiveness of responses and operations, it also raises concerns about the risk of cyberattacks on sensitive information.

Earlier this year, a group of unknown hackers breached the systems of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and accessed the personal data of vulnerable populations across the world. This high-profile case is a stark reminder that humanitarian organisations face cyber threats.

The sector needs to assess current approaches and find robust solutions to safeguard digital assets. The sector is now exploring the use of digital emblems – digital markers or signals to identify protected assets in cyberspace – to enhance protection measures in adapting to the new realities of working in the digital space.